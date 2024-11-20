Advertisement
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Program discontinuance to consider enrollment, job markets and success rates

Byline photo of Katie Volk
By Katie VolkNovember 20, 2024
Charlene Brewer-Smith, president of academic senate, hosts a discussion about the criteria of the program discontinuance policy of El Camino College on Nov. 19. (Katie Volk | The Union)

Pre-nursing major Cyrene Ronquillo, 18, said she is not concerned with her program being discontinued.

She said career-specific programs, such as STEM, should be kept from being discontinued.

“It depends on the programs, but STEM courses, like chemistry, shouldn’t be discontinued,” Ronquillo said.

While STEM courses at El Camino College are unlikely to be discontinued, other programs facing low enrollment, retention, and success rates could be cut, following Academic Senate’s review of the criteria for a program at El Camino to be discontinued on Tuesday.

The program discontinuance policy states several conditions that must be considered before furthering the process of discontinuing a program such as enrollment, retention and success rates and the job market.

A determining factor is enrollment, which funds the programs.

“If a program isn’t enrolling well to its capacity, then that’s really telling us that program isn’t necessarily viable and additional resources from other areas of the college have to support it,” Carlos Lopez, the vice president of Academic Affairs said.

Enrollment numbers must be considered before reviewing a program to be discontinued.

Darcie McClelland, the vice president of Educational Policies said variables that include not meeting education standards or not serving a need in the community are highly accounted for.

Additionally, a program will be brought under review for discontinuation if its curriculum no longer aligns with university transfer, industry standards, or labor market needs.

“In some cases, the job market for that course has completely disappeared,” Lopez added. “There were colleges in California that used to teach upholstery and that job market has just gone away and almost nobody teaches it anymore.”

Discontinuing a program will most likely have very little effect on college-wide enrollment due to the low enrollment nature of the courses.

“Programs that are discontinued are usually low-enrolled to begin with, so a lot of times it might be a situation where the enrollment will not be drastically impacted campus-wide,” McClelland said.

In the event a program is canceled while students are enrolled, the college has a plan to assist those students in obtaining their educational requirements for their specific area of study.

“Every student that is in that program will be able to either finish their degree here somehow or at a nearby college like they would set up for that student a plan to finish their requirements at a nearby college,” McClelland added.

However, discontinuing a program is a rare occasion, according to Lopez. A program will be supported and aided to be kept at the college before being considered for discontinuance.

“It’s really as much about program revitalization as about potentially discontinuing a program, even though that’s one of the outcomes, ” Lopez said.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Daily News
Academic Senate members begin to fill up the Distance Education Center in preparation for the meeting on Nov. 19. Before the meeting began many of the chairs and tables were out of order. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)
Academic Senate disagrees on changing Professional Development Day required hours
President of El Camino College's Academic Senate, Charlene Brewer-Smith, facilitates the discussion of the Comprehensive Integrated Plan during a meeting on Nov. 5 in the Distance Education Center. (Katie Volk | The Union)
New college plan aims to assist older student population
El Camino College Police Department vehicles stationed next to the Campus Police Building on Oct. 28. The building is located at the northwest corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Redondo Beach Boulevard. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Online forgeries, stalkings, a hit-and-run reported to El Camino police
Board of Trustees member Kenneth Brown attends the "soft opening" of the Black Students Success Center in the Communications Building, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
Proposal to rename the Board Room after late Board President Kenneth Brown
From left, California State Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi visits with Associated Students Organization's Ben Nguyen, director of human resources; Nabeeha Muhammad, director of external affairs; and Jaden Shimazaki, commissioner of finance; at the ASO voter shuttle tent at El Camino College on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. ECC shuttles were made available to take registered voters to polling places on Monday and Tuesday. Muratsuchi, who represents the 66th Assembly District, is teaching a political science class at ECC this semester. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Muratsuchi, Iino re-elected in 2024 general election
An El Camino College Police Department vehicle idles by the PE and Athletics Field on Friday, Oct. 18. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Petty theft, hit-and-runs, criminal threats reported across campus
More in News
During a Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 18, the decision to rename the the Board's meeting room in honor of the late BOT member, Kenneth Brown, was approved. (Isabelle Ibarra | The Union)
Board of Trustees approves $100,000 purchase in transportation service cards for students
El Camino College Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 18, held in the Administration Building. (Camila Jimenez | The Union)
Board of Trustees approve $60,000 contract with ALMA Strategies for capital outlay planning services
The front of the Industry and Technology Education Center will be named "Industry Technology and Design Education Center" in fall of 2025. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Industry and Technology division to undergo name change next fall
Student Trustee Wesley Marshall speaks on agenda items during an ASO board meeting on Nov. 14. One of those items include "Finals Madness," an event scheduled for Dec 2 to 5. The budgeting for the event will not be approved until Nov 19. (Susana Reyes | The Union)
Gear up for success: "Finals Madness" event to offer study support and resources
After clinching a playoff berth and a National Northern League title, Warriors defensive coordinator Matt Kirk holds up one finger to signify his team as league champions. Kirk and the Warriors will wrap up the regular season on the road against Allan Hancock on Nov. 16. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Warriors football team execute comeback against Ventura, clinch National Northern League title
Vice President of the Board of Trustee Katherine Maschler will retain her Area 4 seat at the El Camino College Community District, representing the Hawthorne, Lawndale and Torrance area. Maschler defeated Nyree Berry on Tuesday's election with 12,217 votes, to Berry's 10,600. (Rosemarie Turay | The Union)
Trustee Maschler to retain Area 4 seat after reelection bid
More in Recent Stories
A hand-drawn sign on a white board declares the early closure of the Schauerman Library in the Tutoring Center on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
El Camino's infrastructure could see much-needed repairs if Proposition 2 passes
An El Camino College Police Department vehicle idles by the PE and Athletics Field on Friday, Oct. 18. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Hit-and-run and petty thefts reported across El Camino
A sign for El Camino College located near the corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Redondo Beach Boulevard on March 8. El Camino gained national and international media coverage following controversial remarks made during the 2023 graduation ceremony that took place June 9. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Board of Trustee member Katherine Maschler faces Nyree Berry in upcoming election
Co-president of the Forensics Speech and Debate team Andres Osorio says that the team's collective goal is to get to the international tournament. (Isabelle Ibarra | The Union)
Forensics speech and debate team triumphs in invitational competition
Two El Camino College police cadets patrol the Library Lawn on a golf cart on Wednesday, Sept. 11. (Elliott Bullock II | The Union)
Stalking, hit-and-runs, public intoxication reported across El Camino College
Two El Camino College police cadets patrol the Library Lawn on a golf cart on Wednesday, Sept. 11. (Elliott Bullock II | The Union)
Incidents involving male student stalking female Japanese students under investigation