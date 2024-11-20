Academic Senate disagrees on changing Professional Development Day required hours

After two motions failed to pass, a decision on an Academic Senate recommendation to the El Camino College Federation of Teachers regarding required hours for Professional Development Day was tabled for a Dec. 3 meeting.

Darcie McClelland, the vice president of Educational Policies said Senate was deciding on a recommendation on whether faculty wanted to change the required hours on Professional Development Day to the Federation during the Nov. 19 Senate meeting.

“The Federation had asked for our feedback on this,” McClelland said.

Charlene Brewer-Smith, the Academic Senate president said activities during Professional Development Day include a campus tour and workshops.

Mclelland said the Academic Senate does not have power to change the required hours for Professional Development Day.

“This is a negotiated item in our contract – the Senate does not have the purview to change it, the Federation does,” McClelland said.

Brewer-Smith added the Federation will negotiate the required hours on behalf of the Academic Senate.

“We’re giving them [the Federation] a recommendation of what they should bargain for,” Brewer-Smith said.

Full-time faculty at ECC are required six hours in the fall and three in the spring. In addition, Brewer-Smith said the current faculty union contract states Professional Development Day has to fall on a certain day.

“Right now, our union contract states that it has to be on a Thursday before the fall semester of school starting, so that’s in the contract, Brewer-Smith said.

Marc Yeber, an architecture professor who motioned to keep the current Professional Development Day requirement said there was not enough information to initiate change.

He added there is no reason to change requirements, but is open to arguments in favor of a change.

“Why are we changing, for the sake of change, or we changing it because we have the data to back it up,” Yeber said. “Show me the data, show me the rationale and I’m willing to go on that ride with you.”

Josh Troesh, the vice president of Finance and Special Projects motioned to remove the date and time for Professional Development Day.

Troesh’s motion received 7 “yes” votes, 18 “no” votes, and zero abstentions.

McClelland said senators should know what their colleagues want.

“I feel like very few of us came prepared today, outside of maybe Humanities, who actually tell everybody this is what my colleagues want,” McClelland said.

Brewer-Smith said she wasn’t surprised that the two motions failed.

“Most people are really OK with the way it is, in my opinion,” Brewer-Smith said.

Anna Brochet, an Extended Opportunity Programs and Services counselor said what would happen if the recommendation fails to pass at the next Academic Senate meeting on Dec. 3.

“The Federation doesn’t have to negotiate for any changes, but if it does pass, then the Federation can then try to negotiate those changes,’’ Brochet said.

Brochet said the reason for senators having differing opinions was that some senators wanted more accommodating hours during Professional Development Day and others enjoy coming together with their colleagues.

“Some people maybe want more flexibility, they want to do all their Professional Development on their own and other faculty like seeing their colleagues on that Professional Development Day, so they don’t want to see any changes at all,” Brochet said.