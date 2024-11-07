Trustee Maschler to retain Area 4 seat after reelection bid

Board of Trustees Vice President Katherine Maschler will continue to represent the El Camino College Community District as a governing Board member of Area 4, after defeating Nyree Berry on Tuesday’s election bid.

Maschler will represent Lawndale, Hawthorne and Torrance on the district’s Board of Trustees.

According to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, Maschler won 53.54% of the votes, compared to Berry, who received 46.46% of the votes as of Nov. 7 at 9:35 a.m.

Maschler received 12,217 votes, while Berry received 10,600.

In a previous interview with The Union, Maschler said she will aim to increase the budget and enrollment at the college.

The Union was unable to reach Maschler or Berry for comment on the outcome of the election.