Trustee Maschler to retain Area 4 seat after reelection bid

By Nick MillerNovember 7, 2024
Vice President of the Board of Trustee Katherine Maschler will retain her Area 4 seat at the El Camino College Community District, representing the Hawthorne, Lawndale and Torrance area. Maschler defeated Nyree Berry on Tuesday’s election with 12,217 votes, to Berry’s 10,600. (Rosemarie Turay | The Union)

Board of Trustees Vice President Katherine Maschler will continue to represent the El Camino College Community District as a governing Board member of Area 4, after defeating Nyree Berry on Tuesday’s election bid.

Maschler will represent Lawndale, Hawthorne and Torrance on the district’s Board of Trustees.

According to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, Maschler won 53.54% of the votes, compared to Berry, who received 46.46% of the votes as of Nov. 7 at 9:35 a.m.

Maschler received 12,217 votes, while Berry received 10,600.

In a previous interview with The Union, Maschler said she will aim to increase the budget and enrollment at the college.

The Union was unable to reach Maschler or Berry for comment on the outcome of the election.

