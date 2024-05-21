The student news site of El Camino College

5 places for free menstrual products on campus

Byline photo of Kae Takazawa
By Kae TakazawaMay 21, 2024
Students can get free menstrual products from women’s bathroom dispensers at El Camino College. This dispenser was found in the bathroom of the Humanities Building on the first floor. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)

In 2021, California passed the Menstrual Equity for All Act, which requires all California public schools to provide free menstrual products.

At El Camino College, these products are available in dispensers strategically located inside women’s restrooms. The Facilities Department buys the dispensers and regularly replenishes them with Maxithins, Maxi pads and Tampax tampons from a third-party vendor.

In order to increase accessibility to menstrual products, Associate Director of Facilities Dwight Bradley is working with the Associated Students Organization on having dispensers in gender-neutral restrooms as well.

“Trans students will have opportunity or availability to those privates,” Bradley said.

Click here to join The Union in exploring five places on campus where students can access free menstrual products.

