5 places for free menstrual products on campus

In 2021, California passed the Menstrual Equity for All Act, which requires all California public schools to provide free menstrual products.

At El Camino College, these products are available in dispensers strategically located inside women’s restrooms. The Facilities Department buys the dispensers and regularly replenishes them with Maxithins, Maxi pads and Tampax tampons from a third-party vendor.

In order to increase accessibility to menstrual products, Associate Director of Facilities Dwight Bradley is working with the Associated Students Organization on having dispensers in gender-neutral restrooms as well.

“Trans students will have opportunity or availability to those privates,” Bradley said.

