Early College Program to expand as local high school reports success

The Early College Program allows high school students to simultaneously fulfill their graduation requirements while completing college-level general education courses and have the opportunity to explore their major.

Students began taking college classes on their high school campuses for the first time in 2017 due to AB 288, a bill that allows community colleges to form partnerships with local school districts.

Since then, El Camino has partnered with 23 local high schools and has expanded their course offerings for high school students.

“Starting next year, we will be serving every public high school in our service area,” Dean of Library and Learning Resources Crystle Martin said.

High school students can begin college classes through their school’s partnership program starting freshman or sophomore year. They can also independently enroll at El Camino as juniors or seniors.

The Early College Program, however, requires participants to apply in eighth grade to follow the four-year pathway and start taking El Camino courses freshman year.

Kati Krumpe, chief academic officer of Torrance Unified School District, spoke about the successes of the Early College Program during the dual enrollment presentation at the Nov. 20 Board of Trustees meeting.

Krumpe said the four-year program has been successful and particularly effective in North Torrance High School.

Early College Program has a cohort of 66 students from various high schools participating. The program started in 2021 and is located at North High’s campus.

“We’re beyond thrilled at how diligent these kids are, how serious they take this program, how supportive they are of each other,” Krumpe said.

Krumpe said the cohort’s GPA was at 3.8 this past year, including both El Camino and high school courses. The group also demonstrated a 100% retention rate, as all students remained in the program the following year.

“Completion rates are outstanding, you don’t see those completion rates anywhere else,” Trustee Nilo Michelin said.

As of now, freshman and sophomore students remain at North High’s campus for their college courses. Starting next year, they will be able to take classes at El Camino and then ride a bus back to North High.

Krumpe said they are receiving more applications from students outside North High, although Magruder and Casimir’s students have priority as North High is their home school.

“As word travels, it’s becoming more of a competitive process,” she said.

In the future, Krumpe said she would like to expand the program to offer an associate degree for students by the time they graduate.

“This is such a positive thing to be doing with our high school students,” Trustee Katherine Maschler said.

Bernadette Lucas, chief academic officer for Inglewood Unified School District, is getting ready to launch the Early College Program at Inglewood High School also.

“We have had a very productive and fruitful partnership with El Camino,” Lucas said in regards to dual enrollment. “They have been extraordinary partners and supported students in ways that I can describe and ways I cannot describe.”

Lucas said her team aims to foster equity and inclusivity in the program by serving traditionally underrepresented students.

“Together, El Camino and Inglewood Unified School District will shape a future for Inglewood High School students, fostering a seamless transition from high school to higher [education],” she said.