Petrifying Pumpkins: Winners announced in 6th annual Halloween decorating contest

By Delfino CamachoOctober 31, 2023
A variety of pumpkins, all decorated differently, were seen on display in the Student Services Center at El Camino College on Monday, Oct. 30. (Nathaniel Thompson | The Union)

As Halloween comes to a close so does the El Camino College pumpkin decorating contest which announced its winners on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Organized by the Veterans Resource Center, the pumpkins were displayed inside the Student Services Building for the sixth anniversary of the contest. The center received a record high 20 entries this year.

Veterans Services administrator Lawrence Moreno said the El Camino community chooses the contest winners by voting for their favorite pumpkins online. Prizes are awarded to the four highest voted pumpkins as well as a separate deans prize.

The first place award went to the Student Health Center which decorated their pumpkin to resemble Audrey II, the man-eating plant from the 1986 movie, Little Shop of Horrors.

Decorated by the Student Health Center to look like killer plant Audrey II from the film Little Shop of Horrors this entry for the El Camino pumpkin decorating contest was on display in the Student Services building on Monday, Oct. 30. (Nathaniel Thompson | The Union)

Second place went to the Special Resource Center for their trio of Child’s Play themed pumpkins. The pumpkins were decorated to look like killer dolls Chucky, Tiffany and Glen.

A trio of Childs Play themed pumpkins decorated by the Special Resource Center was on display in the Student Services Center at El Camino on Monday, Oct. 30. This entry would place second in the pumpkin decorating contest as announced on Halloween. (Nathaniel Thompson | The Union)

The Warrior Welcome Center placed third with their Addams Family pumpkins. This was one of two Addams Family-themed entries this year.

One of two Addams Family entries submitted into the El camino College pumpkin decorating contest, this entry submitted by The Warrior Welcome Center placed third on Tuesday, Oct. 31. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
One of two Addams Family entries submitted into the El Camino College pumpkin decorating contest, this entry submitted by the Warrior Welcome Center placed third on Tuesday, Oct. 31. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)

An honorable mention went to student Miranda Salas for her camouflaged tank pumpkin.

Decorated by student Miranda Salas to resemble a camouflaged tank with wings this individual entry got an honorable mention on Tuesday, Oct. 31. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)

The dean’s prize went to the Center for the Arts for their “Haunting on El Camino Hill” pumpkin diorama.

This “Haunting on El Camino Hill” pumpkin diorama submitted by the Center for the Arts for the pumpkin decorating contest was on display inside the Student Services Building on Monday, Oct. 30. (Nathaniel Thompson | The Union)

Moreno said the yearly contests are open to everyone on campus, from individual students and employees to divisions and offices as a unit.

English major Miriam Vasquez, 21, spoke to The Union while admiring the decorated pumpkins.

“I wish I knew [about the contest] earlier, I love stuff like this,” Vasquez said. “I’m going to make one next year for sure.”

 

Aliens prepare to enter a silver-pumpkin spaceship on display in the Student Services Center on Monday, Oct. 30. (Nathaniel Thompson | The Union)
