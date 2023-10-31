Petrifying Pumpkins: Winners announced in 6th annual Halloween decorating contest

As Halloween comes to a close so does the El Camino College pumpkin decorating contest which announced its winners on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Organized by the Veterans Resource Center, the pumpkins were displayed inside the Student Services Building for the sixth anniversary of the contest. The center received a record high 20 entries this year.

Veterans Services administrator Lawrence Moreno said the El Camino community chooses the contest winners by voting for their favorite pumpkins online. Prizes are awarded to the four highest voted pumpkins as well as a separate deans prize.

The first place award went to the Student Health Center which decorated their pumpkin to resemble Audrey II, the man-eating plant from the 1986 movie, Little Shop of Horrors.

Second place went to the Special Resource Center for their trio of Child’s Play themed pumpkins. The pumpkins were decorated to look like killer dolls Chucky, Tiffany and Glen.

The Warrior Welcome Center placed third with their Addams Family pumpkins. This was one of two Addams Family-themed entries this year.

An honorable mention went to student Miranda Salas for her camouflaged tank pumpkin.

The dean’s prize went to the Center for the Arts for their “Haunting on El Camino Hill” pumpkin diorama.

Moreno said the yearly contests are open to everyone on campus, from individual students and employees to divisions and offices as a unit.

English major Miriam Vasquez, 21, spoke to The Union while admiring the decorated pumpkins.

“I wish I knew [about the contest] earlier, I love stuff like this,” Vasquez said. “I’m going to make one next year for sure.”