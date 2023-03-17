Professor honors mother and daughter duos in education

Dr. Cindy R. Escobedo, Ph.D., poses by a table containing books and artwork related to her research and education in the Social Justice Center on Wednesday, March 15. One of those books is a dissertation written by her mother, Cecilia Escobedo. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)

Adjunct Professor Cindy Escobedo introduced a presentation on “Love Letters to my Mother: A Chicana Reflection on Mothering and Daughtering in the Academy,” as part of Women’s History Month on March 15.

Hosted at the Social Justice Center, the event brings awareness to the stories of mothers and daughters from diverse groups in pursuit of an education at the university level.

Escobedo teaches Chicano studies at California State University Fullerton and education studies for the Department of Education at San Jose State University.

In addition to teaching, Escobedo conducts research as a scholar for a phenomenon called the “mother-daughter scholar,” in which mothers and daughters attend college simultaneously.

The Union spoke to Escobedo after the presentation, discussing the concepts of the mother-daughter scholar.

“It’s this idea where both a mother and a daughter, and sometimes sisters who are in college at times that overlap,” Escobedo said. “I want to highlight their positionalities in the university to honor their stories.”

Sociology and Women’s Studies Professor Stacey Allen discovered Escobedo, her mother and youngest sister Abigail in an article that discussed their educational career paths.

Their story prompted Allen to invite Escobedo to a speaking engagement for her sociology students.

“I just felt that her story and her research would be so inspirational and beneficial to our students,” Allen said. “I felt that her experiences as a scholar would be inspirational for students of all ages.”

Escobedo credits her sister Abigail with taking on maternal roles and serving as the anchor for their mother throughout the pursuit of their higher education.

“Abi has been that person. She keeps us mentally, emotionally, and spiritually grounded,” Escobedo said.