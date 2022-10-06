El Camino women’s volleyball claims victory over Long Beach

El Camino middle blocker Athina Sarreas (21) reaches for the ball as two blockers jump at the net during a South Coast Conference matchup against Long Beach. El Camino defeated Long Beach 3-0, and will play against Rio Hondo at home in a conference showdown on Friday, Oct. 7. (Ash Hallas | The Union)

It’s the 3rd set.

The El Camino Warriors win their last two sets against the Long Beach Vikings.

The scoreboard reads 22-24.

Warriors won the first set 25-13. The coaches for the Long Beach Vikings called time-outs back-to-back as they saw the Warriors scoring streak being unending.

Middle blocker Athina Sarreas and opposite hitter Mya Johnson worked together to block off Long Beach’s powerful attacks.

The Warriors left no time for the Vikings to comprehend their lost set as they forcefully took the second set with the score ending 25-9.

Sophomore outside hitter Leafa Juarez led El Camino in attacking with 15 kills, while sophomore libero Crystal Salgado put up a defensive effort with 12 digs.

Salgado celebrated every score and eased her teammate’s distress when a mistake was made. Salgado was a reliable libero as she was consistently able to receive and bring up the ball for her teammates.

Throughout the match, El Camino’s basketball team was heard shouting and cheering for El Camino.

As soon as the buzzer rang in the 3rd set and the Warriors were announced as the winners, the basketball team got off the bleachers and did their own chant of victory laying on the court floor.

The basketball team said that they always try to make it to the volleyball games to show El Camino pride and support their friends.

There is no doubt that their enthusiasm throughout the game was able to liven up the crowd and encourage the Warriors to do their best in the game.

Despite the loss of their previous match against Mt. San Antonio on Sept. 30, sophomore outside hitter and opposite hitter Makaela Wilson said that achieving the win over Long Beach lifted their spirits for the Warriors’ upcoming game against Rio Hondo.

“Rio Hondo also beat Long Beach in their previous match, so this next match with them should be a good matchup,” Coach Liz Hazell said.

The Warriors will face off against the Rio Hondo Roadrunners at El Camino College on Friday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.