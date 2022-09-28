Electric vehicle chargers are back online

A sign identifying the electric vehicle charging stations located in parking lot C near the Student Services Plaza at El Camino College on Thursday, Sept. 22. The charging stations are back in service after being temporarily shutdown for repairs. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)

Electric vehicle chargers in Lot C came back online on Sept. 23 after two weeks of repairs to the five stations, according to an email from the Office of Marketing and Communications.

Campus security and access technician Mitchell Kekauoha said the chargers were up faster than he expected.

“I expected another couple weeks at least,” Kekauoha said.

Kekauoha said one part of the repairs was to upgrade the modems for better communications with the company Chargepoint.

“You have to have an account with [Chargepoint],” Kekauoha said. “You scan your phone with the machine and then it knows it’s your account.”

Kekauoha said the company needed to upgrade other parts of the stations but did not know what those upgrades were.

The email mentioned other locations to charge electric vehicles:

Electrify America Charging Station (Target parking lot)

2169 W Redondo Beach Blvd

Gardena, CA 90247

ChargePoint Charging Station

17357 Yukon Ave

Torrance, CA 90504

Volta Charging Station (adjacent to Starbucks)

2124 Artesia Blvd.

Torrance, CA 90504