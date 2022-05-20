Possible threat against student under investigation by El Camino Police Department

A threat of violence made against a student is being investigated by El Camino College Police Department.

The El Camino College Police Department (ECCPD) released a “Campus Watch” alert warning that on Wednesday, May 18 at 1 p.m., an unnamed male student reported that he received a phone call threatening him and others with violence if they came to school on May 19.

According to the alert, the alleged threat was connected to an argument that occurred after a basketball game on campus.

Police Chief Michael Trevis told The Union on Thursday, May 19 that the threat had to do with a personal altercation between two people, and was not related to the basketball game, or to El Camino College more generally.

Trevis also said that El Camino police officers were investigating the situation, but he could not confirm whether the threat remains or has been de-escalated. This included reaching out to interview the parties involved on Thursday afternoon.

People are urged to call ECCPD at (310) 660-3100 or 911 to report any “suspicious activity.” Campus police said that they have increased their patrols and presence on campus.

To receive emergency alerts from campus police, text ECCPD to 888777 to sign up for Nixle Emergency Alerts.