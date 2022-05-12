Suspect’s sentencing postponed in homicide of El Camino College student

A sentencing hearing for Sonita Heng, 22, was postponed until the conclusion of a trial she is already involved in. Heng is accused of homicide against 21-year-old El Camino College student Juan Carlos Hernandez, along with suspects Weijia Peng and Ethan Kedar Astaphan.

On Sept. 22, 2020, Hernandez went to work as a “budtender” at the unlicensed V.I.P. Collective marijuana dispensary located at 8113 South Western Avenue. That was the last day his family saw him alive. Nearly two months later, his body was found at an isolated location in the Mojave Desert.

The sentencing hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Clara Shortridge Foltz Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles for Heng’s role in the homicide of 21-year-old El Camino College student Juan Carlos Hernandez. Judge Kerry White presided over the hearing in Department 50.

Los Angeles County Assistant District Attorney Habib Balian informed the court that Heng’s sentencing would be postponed until after the conclusion of the trial against Ethan Astaphan, 28. Heng agreed to a plea deal which includes her testimony against Astaphan.

Astaphan has been charged with first-degree murder and is being detained on $10 million bail. He is facing a maximum prison sentence of 25 years to life for one count of first-degree murder.

Peng was detained in Turkey and is fighting extradition to Los Angeles.

Another hearing is scheduled for July 14.