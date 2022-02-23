Funds for food location approved by El Camino College Board of Trustees

Additional construction funds for a cafe located next to the El Camino College Bookstore were approved by the Board of Trustees on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

These funds will help continue the construction process of a new food location.

According to the document found on the Board of Trustees agenda, the construction of the building is set to be completed by the end of February.

This is not the first time additional construction funds were requested for the cafe project, as back in May 2021, a request for $25,584 was sent to the college, as additional time was needed for the project.

The project first began in August 2018, with El Camino College receiving and eventually deciding on a proposal from an architectural firm called Hammel, Green and Abrahamson. The plans were sent from their Santa Monica offices.