El Camino College is hosting a Vax Winter Festival on Dec. 2 to help encourage unvaccinated students to get vaccinated.

The Vax Winter Festival, hosted by the Associated Students Organization (ASO) and Student Health Center, is an event to motivate unvaccinated students get their first dose, according to an announcement by El Camino College Marketing and Communications. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m at the Student Services Plaza.

In addition, students that have already received their first vaccination dose are eligible to receive their second dose. There is also an option to get the booster vaccination shot for students that already received both of their doses.

All of the approved U.S. vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson will be available and free for both students and employees.

The event will provide free food, games and opportunities to win giveaways.

Attendees are required to check in at the health screening kiosks and wear a mask in order to participate in the event.

By Jan. 3, 2022, El Camino College will require students taking in-person classes to be fully vaccinated.