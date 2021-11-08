College Night returns in-person

The College Night event will be held in-person at the El Camino College campus to provide students faculty and staff opportunities to meet and learn more about the college.

The open house event will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the Student Services Plaza where workshops, student support programs, resources and campus tours will be available for the participants.

Deans, faculty members and counselors at El Camino College (ECC) will also be available to respond to questions and concerns from the ECC community regarding classes, transferring ECC applications and career opportunities.

“El Camino invites everyone to this special on-campus event that highlights what makes our college a leader in expanding access to higher education, along with the resources that students need to succeed,” Superintendent/President Brenda Thames said in an email sent by the ECC Office of Marketing and Communications.

Visitors of the ECC campus must wear a mask while on campus and complete El Camino’s entry screening protocols when they arrive. Parking is free for College Night visitors in Lot C, located on Manhattan Beach Boulevard.

To register for College Night and for more information, visit the College Night website.