Director of purchasing and risk management resigns from ECC

Director of Purchasing and Risk Management, Michael Pascual, has resigned from El Camino College.

According to an email sent by Marketing and Communications on June 3, Pascual resigned from El Camino College effective May 31, as he has accepted a job as Associate Vice President of Administrative Services for Los Angeles City College.

Pascual worked for El Camino over the last three years, overseeing and facilitating contract negotiations, as well as the purchasing of equipment, products and other resources crucial to keeping the campus running not only within government codes and regulations but also through the COVID-19 pandemic and campus closure.

The has been no word of when the new director of purchasing and risk management will be decided, but several staff members have been listed to assist with risk management or purchasing information at this time.

Purchasing:

Marisa Lopez – [email protected]

John Tamura – [email protected]

Stephanie DeWitt – [email protected]

Risk management:

Iris Ingram – [email protected]

Valerie Wagner – [email protected]