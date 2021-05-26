Jackie Sims becomes new vice president of academic affairs

Former Dean Jackie Sims is now the vice president of academic affairs and the assistant superintendent for El Camino College and the El Camino Community College District.

Announced during the May 17 Board of Trustees meeting and mentioned during the May 18 Academic Senate meeting, Sims’ term took effect on May 17 and will end on June 30, 2022.

Sims joined El Camino College (ECC) as a mathematical sciences instructor in 2004 and later became the dean of mathematical sciences in 2014, according to an email sent by ECC Marketing and Communications on May 18.

Her term comes after the retirement of current VP of Academic Affairs, Jean Shankweiler.