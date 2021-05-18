Academic Program Review approved

The Academic Senate and members of the Academic Program Review Committee have approved the Program Review at the Academic Senate meeting on April 18, 2021 after over a year’s worth of work was put into it.

The Academic Program Review serves to look at what resources will be needed to meet goals for the next four years and to enhance student success by offering recommendations to improve student performance in programs and learning outcomes.

Resources measured consist of staffing, facilities and equipment, technology and software and contracts and services.

With wanting to look at the program curriculum using an equity lens, Academic Program Committee are looking into examining how to prepare students to actively engage in a diverse society and how to use critical and equity-oriented pedagogy.