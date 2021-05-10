Joe Jonas spotted on El Camino College

Singer, songwriter, and actor Joe Jonas was spotted on campus Friday, May 7 working out on the football track with a jump rope, a kettlebell and a yoga mat. The Grammy-nominated singer also posted a picture of himself on Instagram mid-jump with the caption “Jump rope emoji.”

Reasons for the Camp Rock star working out at the El Camino campus are unknown, but TV/Film production has been filming on campus this past week.

A reporter for The Union attempted to speak with members from the production crew but was escorted off the set and referred to campus officials.

Correction: This article was updated on May 12 to reflect more accurate sourcing information