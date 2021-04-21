Officials have yet to announce presidential candidates

Officials still have not given word of the candidates for El Camino College president, despite announcing that they would be made public by April 20.

On April 14 at 11:47 a.m., ECC Marketing and Communications sent out an email entitled “SAVE THE DATE: El Camino College Presidential Public Forums,” which mentions that details about the forums and the candidates would be published yesterday, April 20.

However, no such information has been released. There is also no formal announcement of when the names and meeting information will be released.

