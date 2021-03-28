Discussion forum to be held in support of Asian, Pacific Islander communities

A discussion forum in support of the Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities will be hosted by the Student Equity Advisory Council.

The virtual event will feature guest speakers like Japanese-American author Nina Revoyr, who wrote the novels “Wingshooters” and “Southland,” Victoria Kwon, ECC’s Student Health Services psychologist and adjunct psychology professor along with ECC’s Board of Trustees Vice-President Trisha Murakawa.

The forum aims to discuss topics such as Asian-American diaspora, mental health and what educational institutions can do for these communities during a time where the Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities are vulnerable to discrimination.

The event will be held on March 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., via Zoom. Registration is open to the public.