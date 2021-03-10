Director of Athletics to leave El Camino College

Colin Preston, Director of Athletics and Kinesiology, will be leaving El Camino College.

Preston, who has been Director of Athletics and Kinesiology since Jan. 2016, revealed to The Union his final day at the college will be Monday, March 15.

Before working at El Camino, Preston worked at the Academy of Art University (Art U), working in the Athletics department and becoming Director of Athletics at Art U in Jan. 2013.

Preston is the fourth person to announce they will leave El Camino College this year, with President Dena Maloney and Vice President of Academic Affairs Jean Shankweiler announcing retirement for this year and Public Information’s Officer Marc Stevens resigning earlier this semester.