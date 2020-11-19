Planning and Budget Committee will keep schedule ‘malleable’ in case of further COVID-19 disruptions

The Planning and Budget Committee discussed budget meetings for 2021 and COVID-19 precautions to take, during its Zoom meeting today.

Around late January and early February, the Planning and Budget Committee (PBC) will meet for a mid-year review to assess the current budget for 2021 to give ECC vice presidents an indication of how their individual areas are doing.

By mid-January, the PBC will know Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposal for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which will be discussed during one of the 2021 budget town hall meetings.

One of these meetings will be held in February to address information for the 2022 budget.

Another budget town hall meeting will take place sometime between May and early June to talk over Newsom’s revised budget, and will also include more information about the upcoming fiscal year and how to begin closing out the current one.

Vice President of Administrative Services and PBC co-chair member Iris Ingram, cautioned the other members of the committee to remain malleable in the case operations get disrupted again.

“We’ve got a tentative schedule,” Ingram said. “We should try to follow it to the extent that we can, but we should also need to be flexible and understand if the you-know-what hits the fan, we’ll have to come up with a different plan.”