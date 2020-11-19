On-campus essential manufacturing courses postponed due to COVID-19

All essential manufacturing courses at El Camino College have been postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases within Los Angeles County.

El Camino College posted an update on Nov. 19, stating campus officials have decided that on-campus gatherings for essential manufacturing courses are currently unsafe, and plan for courses to resume once it’s deemed safe to return.

Faculty are also determining the possibility of transferring certain essential manufacturing courses to remote-only classes for the final three weeks of the current fall semester.

Any students enrolled in essential manufacturing courses that cannot be done remotely will be given an In-progress (IP) notation instead, as those classes will be suspended for the time being.

Students expected to receive an IP notation will be notified by Admissions and Records of their status ahead of time. IP notations will not affect a student’s grade or GPA, and students will have up to one year to finish their courses.

Students enrolled in any affected courses are encouraged to contact their instructors and Admissions and Records for any questions or inquiries.

EDITOR’S NOTE: THIS STORY WAS UPDATED ON NOV.19 AT 6:10 P.M. TO CORRECT AN AP ERROR.