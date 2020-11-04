California proposition races come to an end as final votes roll in

California’s Secretary of State website reports 100% of precincts are now partially reporting votes, placing propositions 17 and 22 in the YES and propositions 15 and 16 in the NO.

Previously, The Union identified these four propositions to hold relevance among El Camino College stakeholders.

Proposition 15, which would have increased commercial property taxes and allocate money to public schools and local governments, has been rejected by voters with a 51.7% NO vote.

Proposition 16 was also rejected with a 56.1% majority NO vote. This proposition would have rolled back proposition 209 and legalized affirmative action in the state of California.

Proposition 17 maintained the YES vote at a 59% majority and would restore voting rights to parolees. This proposition affects around 50,000 people, according to the Legislative Analyst’s Office (LAO), in the state of California alone.

Proposition 22 has also maintained a YES vote, with 58.4% of votes agreeing to pass it. Prop 22 maintains drivers for rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft as independent contractors, meaning companies who employ them would not have to give them full-time employee benefits.

All developing numbers have been taken from the Secretary of State website‘s Unofficial Election Results page.

EDITOR’S NOTE: RESULTS WERE UPDATED AT 12:20 p.m. ON NOV. 4.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.