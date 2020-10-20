International student program to host visa extension workshop

The International Student Program at El Camino College will host a workshop on F-1 visa extensions that allow international graduates to work in the U.S. for up to one year in their field of study.

According to an email sent out by Student Services Specialist Candace Trice on Oct. 13, F-1 visa students completing their associate’s degree or certificate this fall semester are eligible to file for Optional Practical Training (OPT).

Students interested in OPT should be aware that the completion of transfer courses only is not enough to be eligible for OPT. The workshop will provide more information on the application process.

The Optional Practical Training (OPT) workshop will occur on Friday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m. via Zoom.

Students will not be admitted to the meeting after 5 minutes of the workshop’s start.

Those interested can join using the following link: https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/93916261045?pwd=SDFpV2VIVDRGL0dFZUZBMCtWc05HZz09

Meeting ID: 939 1626 1045

Password: OPT