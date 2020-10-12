Undocumented students workshop week will connect attendees with valuable resources

The virtual Undocumented Student Week of Action will provide El Camino College students with information and resources ranging from financial support to community building.

The week-long event, which runs from Monday, Oct. 19 to Friday, Oct. 23, will consist of Zoom meetings and a guest speaker who will share his experiences as an undocumented immigrant, according to the Events and Activities page.

The Zoom meetings for the Undocumented Student Week of Action include:

Monday, Oct. 19: “I Am NOT My Status: An Undocumented Immigrant’s Perspective” with Ernesto Rocha from 1 to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 20: “Empowering our Families and Communities: A conversation with CHIRLA (Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles).” with Maritza Agundez from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 21: “DACA Informational Session” with attorney and former ECC instructor Jeff Jung from 1 to 2 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22: “Undocu-Hustle Entrepreneurship Workshop” from noon to 1 p.m

On Thursday that same day will be “Dreamer’s Transfer Workshop” with ECC Transfer Coordinator Dr. Rene Lozano from 2 to 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23: “Pay for College: Financial Aid, ECC Support Programs and Resources” with Financial Aid Specialist Marco Colom and EOPS Program Aid Celso Uribe from 11 a.m. to noon.

Students who are interested in these events can RSVP here.