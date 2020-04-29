Virtual commencement ceremony for class of 2020 confirmed by officials

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the stay-at-home order, El Camino College’s Commencement Committee announced that a virtual graduation ceremony will be held for the class of 2020 via an email sent from the Office of Marketing and Communications.

The virtual celebration of ECC’s 73rd Annual Commencement Ceremony was officially announced on Wednesday, April 29 after the committee was initially tasked with planning a virtual commencement ceremony.

The commencement ceremony is scheduled for Friday, June 12 at 4 p.m. and may be accessed by students, family and friends using a link on the ECC website.

According to the email, those who tune into the virtual ceremony will be able to listen to the speech from the 2020 commencement student speaker, as well as watch ECC President and Superintendent Dena Maloney and Academic Senate President Darcie McClelland present the class of 2020 to the ECCCD Board of Trustees.

The 2020 Distinguished Faculty and Staff honorees and college administration representatives will also be a part of the virtual ceremony. A slide show featuring the clas of 2020 will also be presented during the commencement ceremony.

Students who are expecting to receive degrees or certificates will be invited to submit their name, degree. honors, a personalized message and a picture in cap and gown. Further information regarding the ceremony and for students to upload their information will be sent to eligible students’ email accounts and will be posted on the college website.