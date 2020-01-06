Counter-protestors overwhelm Westboro Baptist Church picketers

“[I’m] just standing up for personal and individual rights and trying to make the world a more beloved community and a safer place for everyone,” Wilson said. “It was a simple thing to do, we want to be as active as we can in promoting good values.”
Wilson, a minister at Pacific Unitarian Universalist Church, said that despite his profession, he does not agree that WBC should formulate their opinions, including anti-gay hate speech, based on a book written more than 2000 years ago.
Wilson said that supporters of the WBC have a right to their own opinion and that he holds no grudges toward them.
“I think making the transition into a world that accepts the diversity of humanity as it is, is progress, Wilson said. “You want to be part of that, you want to be on the right side of history as they say.”
But Drain said he sees being gay as an act of disobedience towards God.
“Bottom line is if God says something is a sin, it’s for all time,” Drain said. “Culture doesn’t move.”
When you teach the youth of America or a young person to disobey any commandments, you’re teaching them it’s okay to murder, Drain said.
“You’re teaching them that if [God] didn’t mean this, he did not mean that,” Drain said. “If he said it, he meant it.”
Followers of @GodHatesFagsWBC are currently protesting on the corner of Crenshaw and Manhattan Beach Boulevard next to @elcaminocollege.
Follow this thread for more updates. #eccunion pic.twitter.com/2DbHY8C3a4
— Fernando Haro (@ECCUnionHaro) January 6, 2020