Students wait outside the Counseling Department at El Camino College for their appointments with counselors Tuesday, Nov. 12. Starting Monday, Nov. 25, counseling appointments for one week ahead will become available to students at 9 a.m. every day instead of midnight. Omar Rashad/The Union

Students wait outside the Counseling Department at El Camino College for their appointments with counselors Tuesday, Nov. 12. Starting Monday, Nov. 25, counseling appointments for one week ahead will become available to students at 9 a.m. every day instead of midnight. Omar Rashad/The Union

Students wait outside the Counseling Department at El Camino College for their appointments with counselors Tuesday, Nov. 12. Starting Monday, Nov. 25, counseling appointments for one week ahead will become available to students at 9 a.m. every day instead of midnight. Omar Rashad/The Union

Counseling appointments can now be reserved at 9 a.m. instead of midnight

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The time at which students can reserve appointments to meet with counselors has changed from midnight to 9 a.m. one week after an article published by The Union detailed the difficulties behind securing an appointment.

The Union reported on Thursday, Nov. 14, that students found the process of making appointments with counselors difficult. The counseling department uses a vendor, ConexED, to provide an online system for students to book appointments one week ahead. However, appointment times became available every night at midnight.

ConexED team members viewed the article published by The Union and explained to Dean of Counseling and Student Success Dipte Patel that they could hard-code a fix that would change the appointment booking time from midnight to a different time, Patel told The Union.

Patel talked with members of the counseling department to find a time that would work. Although 9 a.m. is a time at which many students are in class, it is better than midnight, Patel said.

“At least it’s an hour when our offices are open, our phones are manned, when students can access us via chat as well” Patel said. “That, I think, increases accessibility and ways a student can get assistance with booking an appointment.”

The new change will go into effect starting Monday, Nov. 25, so students can go onto the counseling department website at 9 a.m. every day and be among the first students to reserve an appointment one week ahead.

El Camino College Marketing and Communications Department sent an email to students informing them of the new change on Friday, Nov. 22.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.