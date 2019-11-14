Student-run publications receive regional and national recognition

From left, Warrior Life Editor-in-Chief Kevin Caparaso and The Union’s Managing Editor and News Editor Omar Rashad, Copy Editor Ryan Farrell and Editor-in-Chief Fernando Haro receive awards at the National College Media Convention on Saturday, Nov. 2. The Union newspaper and Warrior Life magazine received national awards from the Assoicated Colegiate Press and College Media Association. Photo courtesy of Stefanie Frith, Student Media Advisor

El Camino College journalism students have won numerous awards this year at national and regional competitions including general excellence for online and print publications for The Union newspaper.

Most recently, the annual Warrior Life magazine and ECC’s student-run bimonthly newspaper and daily news site The Union were nominated for multiple awards by the Associated Collegiate Press (ACP) and College Media Association (CMA) at the National College Media Convention held in Washington D.C. from Wednesday, Oct. 31 to Sunday, Nov. 3.

The CMA awarded The Union second place in the two-year website of the year category and recognized Warrior Life as an honorable mention for two-year magazine of the year.

The ACP recognized Editor-in-Chief Fernando Haro, Managing Editor and News Editor Omar Rashad and former Staff Writer Jun Ueda with a third place award in the breaking news story category, which pitted finalists from across university and colleges around the nation. They wrote about Los Angeles County officials who pushed out residents of a homeless encampment located in the Dominguez Channel, which runs along ECC.

The ACP also recognized Staff Photographer Mari Inagaki with an honorable mention in the sports photo category.

The Union also recently received awards from the Journalism Association of Community Colleges, with five first-place, two second-place, four third-place and three fourth-place awards at its Southern California conference.

Former staff photographer Elena Perez won first place for best magazine photo; former staff writer Justin Bell won first place for best sports game story, Haro won first place for best feature story, Jose Tobar won first place for best newspaper profile feature story and Rosemary Montalvo, Anna Podshivalova and Inagaki won first place for best photo essay.

Tobar also won second place in the editorial cartoon category and Rashad won second place for in the news story category.

Haro was also awarded third place for best front page layout; former Sports Editor and current Senior Staff Writer Devyn Smith won third place in the best inside page layout category; Roseana Martinez won third place for best multimedia story and the trio of Haro, Rashad and Ueda won third place for best news story, the same story covering the displacement of the homeless encampment next to ECC.

Former Warrior Life Staff Writer Amanda Alvarez was awarded fourth place for best magazine opinion article, current copy editor Ryan Farrell won fourth place for best newspaper profile feature story and current Warrior Life Editor-in-Chief Kevin Caparoso won fourth place for best editorial.

Earlier this year, the CMA awarded The Union with second place for best two-year website of the year.