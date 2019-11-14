New food truck replaces Peet’s Coffee on campus
Ahead of its demolition in December, the Peet’s Coffee located near the old Student Activities Center was replaced by a new food truck Tuesday, Nov. 12, officials said.
Since the Peet’s Coffee will be fenced off for construction along with the old Student Services Building and Student Activities Center as part of the building of a new art complex, Director of the El Camino College Bookstore Julie Bourlier told The Union she wanted to bring the Coastal Coffees food truck to campus since it provided more than just coffee for students.
The food truck has a variety of food and beverage options including smoothies, açaí acai bowls and sandwiches. It is located near the old Student Activities Center and is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
