New food truck replaces Peet’s Coffee on campus

The Coastal Coffees food truck sits adjacent to the Student Activities Center on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The truck offers food and beverage options beyond coffee including açaí bowls, smoothies and sandwiches. Omar Rashad/The Union

The Coastal Coffees food truck sits adjacent to the Student Activities Center on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The truck offers food and beverage options beyond coffee including açaí bowls, smoothies and sandwiches. Omar Rashad/The Union

The Coastal Coffees food truck sits adjacent to the Student Activities Center on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The truck offers food and beverage options beyond coffee including açaí bowls, smoothies and sandwiches. Omar Rashad/The Union

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Ahead of its demolition in December, the Peet’s Coffee located near the old Student Activities Center was replaced by a new food truck Tuesday, Nov. 12, officials said.

Since the Peet’s Coffee will be fenced off for construction along with the old Student Services Building and Student Activities Center as part of the building of a new art complex, Director of the El Camino College Bookstore Julie Bourlier told The Union she wanted to bring the Coastal Coffees food truck to campus since it provided more than just coffee for students.

The food truck has a variety of food and beverage options including smoothies, açaí acai bowls and sandwiches. It is located near the old Student Activities Center and is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.