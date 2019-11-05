Student officials confirm cancellation of homecoming dance

From left, Director of Activities Makayla Propst, Secretary Urwa Kainat and Director of Diversity Giancarlo Fernandez discuss an agenda item quietly during an Inter-Club Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 28. The Inter-Club Council recently cancelled the 2019 homecoming dance, a yearly tradition at El Camino College and will have a spirit week between Tuesday Nov. 12 and Thursday Nov. 14.

After weeks of planning the annual El Camino College homecoming dance, student government officials confirmed its cancellation this year at an Inter-Club Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 4.

Inter-Club Council (ICC) President Alyssa Eckley and Director of Diversity Giancarlo Fernandez refused to comment on the dance’s cancellation when asked by The Union.

The homecoming dance was set to be on Thursday, Nov. 14, however, Fernandez confirmed only homecoming spirit week would continue from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15.

“We are not giving any updates about homecoming,” Eckley said. “All I can say is there will be no dance, just homecoming [spirit] week.”

The homecoming spirit week consists of pajama day of a week of themed days for students to dress up. Monday, Nov. 12 will be pajama day, Tuesday, Nov. 13 will be ECC gear day and Thursday, Nov. 14 will be athletic gear day, Fernandez said.

Fernandez also told The Union that he could not comment on why the homecoming dance was cancelled.

“I’m sorry, I can’t give much information on that,” Fernandez said.

Last week, the ICC had until Thursday, Oct. 31 to finalize a budget for the annual homecoming dance and Eckley said she was not confident in the budget being finalized in time, according to an article published by The Union on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

This is a developing story, for updated information visit eccunion.com