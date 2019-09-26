ECC hosts off campus workshops for entrepreneurs

A free workshop geared toward entrepreneurs who are interested in starting a business will be presented at El Camino College’s off-campus Business Training Center from 3 to 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26.

The Import Workshop is for new clients who want to get into the business of international trading, workshop instructor and Small Business Development Center (SBDC) counselor Charlie Lowe said.

“It is open to the general public,” Lowe said. “There will be basic international trade tips when clients walk through the four import development stages and are introduced to trade assistance resources on the federal, state and local level.”

There are more than 4 development stages but the basics that will be gone through in the workshop are: who should import, who shouldn’t import, how to start a company and how to negotiate in price terms, Lowe said.

For more information visit the ECC website: https://www.elcamino.edu/sbdc/