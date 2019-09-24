Reorganization of library’s study center focuses on collaboration, group study

The Basic Skills Center on the second floor of the Schauerman Library has been renamed to The Study Center.

It has a reorganized floor space to give students a space to work collaboratively and contains tables with and without computers for students work together.

“The way students are expected to learn and explore their academic course work is in a collaborative manner,” Sheryl Kunisaki, assistant director of the Learning Resources Center said. “So in response to that, I think we have a responsibility to try and create appropriate spaces that work for students.”

Students can also print in The Study Center for 10 cents per black and white page and 50 cents per color page. Students can use credit and debit cards to pay but there is a $2 minimum charge. Students can also check out TI-84 graphing calculators by filling out and submitting a slip given by math instructors.

“We hope it’s a friendly, welcoming, warm environment where you want to come and study,” Kunisaki said.

The Study Center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.