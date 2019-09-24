Hiring event will bring students, alumni and over 50 companies together

El Camino College students and alumni will get the opportunity to explore career options and learn more about job opportunities with over 50 companies at the upcoming Career Education Hiring Event on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Adrian Delgado, job developer and job placement specialist for ECC’s Career Education, said companies including SpaceX, the U.S. Census Bureau, Hollywood Park Casino, Walmart and the Los Angeles Police Department will be present to discuss opportunities with ECC students and alumni from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“What we are trying to do is to get companies that are going to be hiring students,” Delgado said. “We are looking for those companies who are going to be either hiring students that day, or, scheduling interviews [with them] that day.”

During the event, Career Education will also promote its recently-launched Warrior Jobs webpage. The site will list a host of employment services and resources including Jobspeaker, an online jobs board that students can now register for, Delgado added.

“It’s a service that we’re using to accommodate employers and students with jobs,” Career Education Job Placement Assistant Agnes Quatto said. “It will suggest jobs to [students] based on their majors and their skills.”

Quatto added that students will have access to the service 24/7 via their mobile devices to allow for a more personalized experience for both the employer and the student.

Delgado, who was recently hired four months ago to design a job placement program for Career Education, said helping students find career paths that align with their areas of study is the inspiration behind career events such as this one.

Shaun Thompson, 29, English major, said his pursuits towards a career in the restaurant business have taken place outside ECC, but he believes events that promote hiring opportunities can provide students with the chance to learn essential real world skills.

“School’s awesome, but it’s a very sheltered sandbox environment,” Thompson said. “It’s quite a stretch to go from being in class for two to four years not knowing how to draft a résumé or how to interview properly. Having job recruiters out here really helps bridge the gap between the school place and the work place.”

In preparation for the ECC hiring event, an interview skills workshop will be held Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 1 to 2 p.m. in Room 200 of the Career and Transfer Center located in the Student Services Building.

An additional résumé workshop will also take place in the same location on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Students who are planning to attend the event are being asked to wear professional attire and show up with résumés in hand, ready to network.

More information on Warrior Jobs is available on the ECC website: http://www.elcamino.edu/student/studentservices/careercenter/job-postings/