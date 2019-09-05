EOPS celebrates 50th anniversary

Extended Opportunity Programs and Services (EOPS) celebrated 50 years of service at El Camino College on Wednesday, Sept. 4 on the Library Lawn.

EOPS employees handed out free bags, notebooks, baseball tees, pins, as well as free pizza to students who stopped by their booth.

For Assistant Director of EOPS David Brown, celebrating 50 years with the program was special because he has worked there since 1998.

“The program has been here and has been a staple of the community college system,” Brown said.

EOPS services include priority registration, textbook vouchers, counseling and tutoring to students who face language, social, economic, and educational disadvantages.

“This program has been really instrumental in serving students that are otherwise underrepresented or go unnoticed,” Brown said.

Fall 2019 EOPS applications are located on the EC admissions website.