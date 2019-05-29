Steel company’s bankruptcy causes construction delay

The opening of the new gymnasium at El Camino College has been delayed after the company that provided steel for the construction went bankrupt, a project executive said.

Randy Hartman, project executive and VP of project management for Lendlease, a construction company, said the new gym, which was expected to be finished by April 2019, will be ready for move-in July 2019.

Hartman said the steel company, Flores Steel, attempted to expand to Mexico but “they didn’t understand the process,” lost money and filed for bankruptcy.

However, Hartman said they were able to find a new subcontractor to provide steel.

But the construction workers not having the necessary material to work caused a delay; a domino effect, Hartman said.

“For example, we didn’t have a column for the buildings and it was hard to continue working without any steel,” Hartman said.

The new gymnasium cost $19,895,548, according to a Feb. 19 Facilities Bond Program presentation that gave an update on the construction projects.

Construction for the new gym began August 2019 and cost $19,895,548, according to the presentation.

Construction was funded through the Measure E bond, which authorizes money for the remodeling of EC, Hartman said.

The gym is expected to be two floors with several activities available, including dancing, yoga, basketball, badminton and weights, Remo Colindres, Lendlease senior project manager said.

Colindres added that there will be a new sound system, new bleachers, a filming area and windows all around

Jorge Gutierrez, executive director of facilities planning and services for El Camino, said that the windows make for greats views and Murdock Stadium can be seen from the second floor.

“It’s going to be beautiful, it is a state of the art gym,” Gutierrez said. “It will be very nice, and not too many colleges have two gyms.

For a 3D walkthrough of the new gym and other new facilities click here: http://vr.hmcarchitects.com/eccathletics/.