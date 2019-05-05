The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Pride week to be celebrated at EC in May

By Kevin Caparoso|May 5, 2019

Linda Moore (left), 64, a former El Camino student visits the South Bay LGBTQ Center booth in support of the LGBTQ community during the Spring Health Fair on the Library Lawn on Tuesday, April 2. The South Bay LGBTQ Center provides education, support groups, and awareness about and to the LGBTQ community. The booth is ran by the president of the LGBTQ Center, Alphonzo Hicks (right) and Board Treasurer Mary Simun (middle). Photo credit: Rosemary Montalvo

The LGBTQIA+ community will be celebrated at El Camino College for the first time during a weeklong Pride event from Monday, May 13, to Thursday, May 16.

The celebration will include a discussion about the anthropology of gender, an LGBTQIA+ panel and the screening of the movie “Love, Simon” coordinated by The Safe Zone Project and the Gender Sexuality Alliance Club, First Year Experience Program Counselor Salvador Navarro said.

The main event, ElCo Pride Fest, will be from noon to 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 14, on the Library Lawn. It will feature free food, music, live performances, a photo booth and a resource fair featuring the Southbay LGBTQ center and other organizations.

This event celebrates LGBTQIA+ students but it’s for everyone—even those who don’t understand but have an open mind, Navarro said.

“Come and join us,” he said. “You’re welcomed.”

All events are free to attend.

Monday, May 13: Alternate Genders Cross Culturally; talk with Angela Mannen, an anthropology professor from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the Art Building Room 301.

Tuesday, May 14: ElCo Pride Fest from noon to 2 p.m. at the Library Lawn.

Wednesday, May 15: LGBTQIA+ Students and the People Who Love Them; a panel hosted by Salvador Navarro, Erika Knox, and GSA members from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Distance Education Room.

Thursday, May 16: “Love, Simon” movie screening from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Music Building’s Room 134


Kevin Caparoso, Arts Editor

