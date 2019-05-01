Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist to visit campus

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sonia Nazario will be visiting El Camino College Thursday, May 2, for a discussion, Q&A and book signing of her 2006 novel “Enrique’s Journey.”

The EC Puente Project Program will be hosting the event in the East Activities Lounge from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Nazario was invited to speak by Puente Project Program coordinators who met her at the annual Puente Program training last spring semester, Puente Project Program Coordinator Erica Brenes said.

“She’s a huge advocate for Puente, ” Brenes said. “She always talks about Puente.”

“Enrique’s Journey” is a non-fiction story about a Central American teen’s dangerous trek on the infamous train “La Bestia” or “The Beast,” as he travels from Honduras to the U.S. to find his mother.

Brenes added that Nazario’s book is used often to teach in English 1A classes at EC because it’s a great piece of non-fiction written by a woman of color.