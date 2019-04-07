Clubs, programs showcased at ASB Faire

Salsa music played from a small black portable speaker sitting atop a foldaway table as dance partners moved in unison; their bodies flowing with the rhythm of the brass and percussion.

Pedro Aban, a psychology major, and Christine Boongaling were one of several dance partners during the Spring 2019 ASB Faire on Wednesday, April 3, as members of El Camino College’s Salsa Club, El Co Salseros, showcased their skills.

“We meet every Monday and Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m.,” said Edrin Abrido, Salsa Club secretary. “For the first part of the meeting we practice footwork, then we finish with partner work.”

The bi-annual ASB Faire is an event where Auxillary Services Board (ASB) vendors in Southern California and EC clubs and programs gather at the Library Lawn to provide information about perks students can take advantage of with their $15 ASB sticker.

The current ASB sticker, which is available to all El Camino College students, faculty and staff, comes with many benefits including discounts to EC events, local businesses, movie theaters, amusement parks and more.

According to EC’s website, the funds raised from purchasing the ASB sticker go right back into the school in programs and events such as the ASB Faire, clubs, sports, campus performances and The Union newspaper.

Clubs and programs

The event attracted hundreds of EC students, faculty and staff throughout the day as there were treats and giveaways.

Christopher Lindsay, an English major, said he was at the ASB Faire promoting his new ECC Video Game Club that he started this semester.

“We meet every Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Humanities Buiding, Room 214,” said Lindsay, who is also the Inter-Club Council (ICC) director of activities.

“I have prior experience in game development and design and I have already made a few video games in the past,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay said he is working on building competitions around video games and hopes to host a gaming competition on campus in the next few weeks.

Although there were many vendors and clubs at the event, there was also live music and dogs.

Chip, a six-month-old terrier mix, and the new Associated Student Organization mascot, could be found running around the lawn and offering free sniffs, licks, and pets as the ECC Jazz Band performed on the stage in front of the Student Activities Center.

“I think the most important [aspect of the event] would be our ASB discounts,” said Sean Min, ASO officer and director of student services. He added that despite the various events, the most important aspect was the ASB discounts.

Min stressed the importance of purchasing the ASB sticker as it is “a great investment for the college.”