Students provided with clothes through Warrior Closet donations

Students in need chose donated clothes as part of the second Warrior Closet Pop-Up Shop, Wednesday, March 27 at 1:30 p.m.

During the opening of the shop, students waited in a long line for their turn inside the Communications Building Room 103.

“The original idea was to provide students with little to no means access to interview attire,” Kristina Martinez, assistant director of financial aid, said.

All items were free as women were able to choose from suits, dresses, skirts, jackets, blouses, handbags, shoes and accessories. For men, there were various business attires and casual wear, slacks, button-down shirts and dress shoes.





In order to look around the Warrior Closet, students needed to sign in with a valid student ID card and write down how many items they are taking.

The Warrior Closet was created through donations from boxes set up by the Associated Student Organization (ASO) over winter break. The donation box is still available at the Student’s Activities Center.

Financial Aid Advisor and Foster Youth and Homeless Liaison Sharonda Barksdale said this was all made possible through communication.

“A student from a different college donated a lot.” Barksdale said, “It was made known by word of mouth.”

By the end of the day, over 100 students entered the Warrior Closet and 353 items were given out.

The next Warriors Closet Pop-Up Shop will be hosted on Wednesday, May 1, in Communications Room 109. The time is yet to be determined.