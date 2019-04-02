The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under News, Top Stories

Students provided with clothes through Warrior Closet donations

By Elena Perez|April 2, 2019

A+student+takes+a+dress+off+a+hanger+after+she+decides+to+take+it+with+her+on+Wednesday%2C+March+27.+The+goal+of+the+Warrior+Closet+is+to+provide+clothing+to+students+in+need.+Photo+credit%3A+Elena+Perez
Back to Article
Back to Article

Students provided with clothes through Warrior Closet donations

A student takes a dress off a hanger after she decides to take it with her on Wednesday, March 27. The goal of the Warrior Closet is to provide clothing to students in need. Photo credit: Elena Perez

A student takes a dress off a hanger after she decides to take it with her on Wednesday, March 27. The goal of the Warrior Closet is to provide clothing to students in need. Photo credit: Elena Perez

Elena Perez

A student takes a dress off a hanger after she decides to take it with her on Wednesday, March 27. The goal of the Warrior Closet is to provide clothing to students in need. Photo credit: Elena Perez

Elena Perez

Elena Perez

A student takes a dress off a hanger after she decides to take it with her on Wednesday, March 27. The goal of the Warrior Closet is to provide clothing to students in need. Photo credit: Elena Perez

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Students in need chose donated clothes as part of the second Warrior Closet Pop-Up Shop, Wednesday, March 27 at 1:30 p.m.

During the opening of the shop, students waited in a long line for their turn inside the Communications Building Room 103.

“The original idea was to provide students with little to no means access to interview attire,” Kristina Martinez, assistant director of financial aid, said.

All items were free as women were able to choose from suits, dresses, skirts, jackets, blouses, handbags, shoes and accessories. For men, there were various business attires and casual wear, slacks, button-down shirts and dress shoes.

warrior_closet_elena_perez-2.jpg

Clothing hangs on racks as a volunteer organizes items in the Warriors Closet on Wednesday, March 27. Students were able to choose from several items with just their ID. Photo credit: Elena Perez


In order to look around the Warrior Closet, students needed to sign in with a valid student ID card and write down how many items they are taking.

The Warrior Closet was created through donations from boxes set up by the Associated Student Organization (ASO) over winter break. The donation box is still available at the Student’s Activities Center.

Financial Aid Advisor and Foster Youth and Homeless Liaison Sharonda Barksdale said this was all made possible through communication.

“A student from a different college donated a lot.” Barksdale said, “It was made known by word of mouth.”

By the end of the day, over 100 students entered the Warrior Closet and 353 items were given out.

The next Warriors Closet Pop-Up Shop will be hosted on Wednesday, May 1, in Communications Room 109. The time is yet to be determined.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

About the Contributor
Elena Perez, Photo Editor

Other stories filed under News

Spring Health Fair slideshow
Spring Health Fair slideshow
Cherry Blossom Festival honors late vice president of academic affairs
Cherry Blossom Festival honors late vice president of academic affairs
International students can only work on campus
International students can only work on campus
New bill looks to allow overnight on-campus parking for homeless students
New bill looks to allow overnight on-campus parking for homeless students
Homeless encampment removed from Dominguez Channel; residents displaced
Homeless encampment removed from Dominguez Channel; residents displaced

Other stories filed under Top Stories

Spring Health Fair slideshow
Spring Health Fair slideshow
Cherry Blossom Festival honors late vice president of academic affairs
Cherry Blossom Festival honors late vice president of academic affairs
Homeless students should have accessible parking
Homeless students should have accessible parking
Coyotes on campus should not be evicted
Coyotes on campus should not be evicted
International students can only work on campus
International students can only work on campus
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
The student news site of El Camino College
Students provided with clothes through Warrior Closet donations