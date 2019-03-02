Board of Trustees meet before scheduled date

The El Camino College Board of Trustees (BOT) convened on Friday afternoon for a special board meeting.

The BOT, which meets monthly, was not previously scheduled to meet until Monday, March 18.

EC Superintendent and President Dena Maloney said before the meeting that the BOT would be moving right into a closed session and would not hold an open session to address the public because there was “nothing to report.”

Despite the Ralph M. Brown Act serving as a guarantee for public access to legislative meetings in California, the BOT is allowed to meet for closed sessions under certain circumstances.

But during closed sessions voting does not take place, nor are preliminary actions made.

Rose Mahowald, executive assistant to the president, said that any questions regarding this BOT meeting would have to be run by the EC’s Marketing and Communications Office.