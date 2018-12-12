The student news site of El Camino College

Filed under News

New coffee shop purposed for Manhattan Deli location

By Justin Bell|December 12, 2018

A re-purposing of EC Bookstore and The Manhattan was announced during the College Council meeting on Monday, Dec. 3.

“We have an architect hired and working on plans for a coffee shop; indoor and outdoor seating, taking part of the bookstore, so those plans are underway right now,” Bookstore Manager Julie Bourlier said during the meeting.

While the funds to get the project done are already available, Bourlier said the process could be expedited or enhanced due to last semester’s increase of the ASO sticker.

The ASO sticker, formerly known as the ASB sticker, was increased from $10 to $15 last semester.

Another way that Bourlier said she would like to spend the extra funds is to look into the possibility of creating an app for the new EC coffee shop that allows people on campus to pre-order their coffee.

“We’re thinking the app would make us a very user-friendly facility,” Bourlier said.

