The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under News

Academic Senate Meeting discusses the funding oversight from ASB to ASO

By Roseana MartinezNovember 25, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The proposal to move funding oversight from ASB to ASO was announced during the Academic Senate meeting at El Camino College in the Distance Education Room on Tuesday, Nov. 20 from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

This proposition will give ASO, Associated Student Organization, 65 percent of control that ASB, Auxiliary Service Board has of the student activities fee.

According to the ASB Memorandum, by Gregory J. Toya, this matter was identified in Spring 2018 by the ASO when it researched a potential fee increase and practices at other community colleges.

As the ASB reviewed the California Education Code and Student Fee Handbook, they questioned whether EC met those requirements.

“ED Code requires that students if there is an optional fee, have oversight for that fee and for whatever reason in the past when we established our award policies and administrative procedures we established a system that said that students had oversight for just 35 percent,” Kristie Daniel-Digregorio, president of the Academic Senate said.

With the California Education Code stating that students must have procedures established by the student body organization, ASO is seeking 100 percent control.

“What it mainly concerns is just to transfer the student’s activities fee revenue into full control for ASO,” Wiley Wilson, director of Academic Affairs for ASO said. “Cause we only have 35 percent control and we are trying to go 100 percent control.”

As ASO continues to start conversations about this, Daniel-Digregorio believes it is a great opportunity for students to get involved.

“This is a really nice, professional development and opportunity for students where they get to develop their skills,” Daniel-Digregorio said. “Managing a significant budget, managing a consultative process, that’s what they’re proposing to establish, a consultative process where proposals come to them and then by using clear criteria that they’ve established previously then they review those proposals to see if they are worthy of the funding.”

Wilson also believes it is a great opportunity for students because he believes their voices will be heard.

“We’ll actually have more of a say, more control on this campus than what we have,” Wilson said. “This is going to be a very good chance for us to gain everything that is necessary for students.”

Though this proposal has just started a conversation, Wilson isn’t sure when the transition will happen but hopes to have it within a few years.

“We are planning on having everything approved to be applied next year, but if anything, we are going to start the process of getting actual full control of understanding how to program everything and do everything that we can in order for these programs in two to three years,” Wilson said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Other stories filed under News

Board of Trustees meeting addresses the escalated cost for sign language interpreters

The remaining plan for having two sign language interpreters to accompany students with hearing impairments in the classroom was discussed during the ...

College Night takes place at El Camino

Students gathered at El Camino, Wednesday, Nov. 14, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the East Dining Room for College Night to learn about everything being offe...

Wildfire relief funds started to assist EC and Northern California students, faculty, and staff

Deadly wildfires surged across Northern and Southern California, affecting hundreds of people living in the Los Angeles, Ventura, and Butte County are...

Students stuck in Humanities building elevator due to power outage

Three El Camino College students are safe after being stuck in a Humanities Building elevator due to a power outage on Wednesday.The students came out...

Union newspaper staff wins multiple awards in regional and national competitions for Fall 2017 and Spring 2018 semester

The El Camino College newspaper, The Union, and its staff, won multiple awards for their work in the previous fall and spring semesters including seco...

The student news site of El Camino College
Academic Senate Meeting discusses the funding oversight from ASB to ASO