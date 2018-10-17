Update on robbery in parking lot L

New details have emerged regarding an El Camino College student that was robbed in Parking Lot L on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

“There was a camera that got somewhat of a fairly good picture of the suspect’s automobile,” EC Chief of Police Michael Trevis said. “It’s either a newer Toyota or Honda SUV, it is dark in color, maybe dark blue.”

According to the Police Beat, the incident was reported as a strong-arm robbery.

“The victim was driving his car and was driving across Crenshaw to come into Lot L and I guess this suspect honked at him,” Trevis said. “I guess he thought they would collide or something.”

Trevis said the two individuals pulled over, got out of their cars and had what cameras captured as a “long talk” that resulted in one of the individual stealing the other’s phone.

“The suspect seized the phone on the console of the car, he reaches inside and gets it,” Trevis said.

Trevis said the suspect left and the victim proceeded to go home, discussed the incident with his family, and the returned about three hours later to report the incident to EC police.

Trevis confirmed that the incident’s description in the Police Beat matched the one in the campus advisory sent out on Friday, Oct. 12.

“We’re following up on it through different cameras, not only on our campus, but cameras that the city has,” Trevis said. “We have to check the timing and see if someone can get a plate on this guy.”