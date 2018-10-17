The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under News

Update on robbery in parking lot L

By Fernando HaroOctober 17, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






New details have emerged regarding an El Camino College student that was robbed in Parking Lot L on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

“There was a camera that got somewhat of a fairly good picture of the suspect’s automobile,” EC Chief of Police Michael Trevis said. “It’s either a newer Toyota or Honda SUV, it is dark in color, maybe dark blue.”

According to the Police Beat, the incident was reported as a strong-arm robbery.

“The victim was driving his car and was driving across Crenshaw to come into Lot L and I guess this suspect honked at him,” Trevis said. “I guess he thought they would collide or something.”

Trevis said the two individuals pulled over, got out of their cars and had what cameras captured as a “long talk” that resulted in one of the individual stealing the other’s phone.

“The suspect seized the phone on the console of the car, he reaches inside and gets it,” Trevis said.

Trevis said the suspect left and the victim proceeded to go home, discussed the incident with his family, and the returned about three hours later to report the incident to EC police.

Trevis confirmed that the incident’s description in the Police Beat matched the one in the campus advisory sent out on Friday, Oct. 12.

“We’re following up on it through different cameras, not only on our campus, but cameras that the city has,” Trevis said. “We have to check the timing and see if someone can get a plate on this guy.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Other stories filed under News

EC granted permanent restraining order against student who was ‘coming to get you all,’ according to official documents

A permanent restraining order was granted to El Camino College at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse Friday Oct. 19 against the 43-year-old EC student who al...

Police Beat. Oct 8-13

ArgumentMonday, Oct. 8, at 6:52 p.m. A student left the Industry and Technology Education Center before police could arrive after being involved in an...

Procedure approved to help tell students how to request accommodation for disabilities

A procedure to explain how to request accommodation or course substitution as a student with a disability was approved by the Academic Senate in t...

Safety issues arise in the Board of Trustees Meeting

The issue regarding student and faculty safety on the El Camino campus was introduced at the Board of Trustees (BOT) meeting on Monday, Oct. 15, at 5 ...

South Bay Promise program aims for student success

In efforts to help students succeed in college, the South Bay Promise program at El Camino College offers to pay for the first year for full-time stud...

The student news site of El Camino College
Update on robbery in parking lot L