The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under News

Annual DUI fair comes in at end of October

By Esteban MendezOctober 8, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The 18th Annual DUI Awareness Fair will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 31 and will be hosted by the El Camino College Police Department.

The event will take place on the south side of the Student Activities Center and will be focused on informing attendees on the risks of driving while under the influence.

The DUI Fair is open to the public and will have activities that attendees can participate in which are designed to show how much effect that drugs and alcohol can have.

One of these activities has attendees wearing goggles that simulate alcohol and drug impairment while driving a golf cart through a golf course.

El Camino College Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lewis said “The fair brings out a nice population of students. Lot of people come, a lot of visitors and news crews too.”

For more information about the event contact the EC Police Department: at 310-660-3100.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Other stories filed under News

Flu Shot Clinic at El Camino
Flu Shot Clinic at El Camino
Police Beat Sept. 17-27

IllnessMonday, Sept. 17, at 8:31 a.m. A student in the Humanities Building reported feeling sick and dizzy but refused any medical treatment or transp...

Another person added for protection, court hearing moves to a later date, authorities say

The case of the 43-year-old El Camino College student accused of threatening employees at the Special Resource Center was moved to Friday, Oct. 19, at...

Planning and Budgeting Meeting Rescheduled for Oct. 18

The Planning and Budgeting meeting that was scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 4 was rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 18. Administrative Services assistant Sh...

Crimes involving unidentified suspects prompts new safety precautions

Update Wednesday, Oct. 3, 4:52 p.m., Sept. 26 was a Wednesday, not a Friday as the story previously read, Ann O'Brien was added as a source, the f...

The student news site of El Camino College
Annual DUI fair comes in at end of October