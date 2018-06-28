The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under News, Videos

XXXTentacion LA Memorial turned into riot

By Quinn Buffandeau, News EditorJune 28, 2018

Ernesto Sanchez

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Update: 9:47 a.m. June, 28 2018; Published again with video added.

A memorial in Los Angeles for rapper XXXTentacion, who was killed in Florida recently, turned into a riot on Tuesday, June 19, an El Camino College student said.

The memorial was hosted by Adam Grandmaison, an entertainer who invited fans to his Melrose Avenue store, onsomeshit, at 8 p.m. over his Twitter account, @adam22.

“If you loved X come through,” Grandmaison said in his original Tweet.

The street was filled by the time 22-year-old El Camino College business major Jon Yamasaki arrived.

“As soon as we get there to the middle of the street I notice like the whole area, like the whole block within where the neighborhood started to the other side was completely flooded with people, and they’re just doing chants and stuff, while playing his music,” Yamasaki said.

Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, also known as XXXTentacion, was killed the previous day on Monday, June 18 in Miami Florida, allegedly by Dedrick Williams, a 22-year-old man who has been charged with first degree murder, according to Williams’ arrest report.

As the memorial continued, the crowd grew more excited, jumping on buildings and cars, this escalated when CBS News arrived, prompting many to attempt to be seen by the cameras, Yamasaki said.

 

“They started messing with the CBS guy, and they started jumping on his truck, I thought at one point they were trying to flip it over but I don’t think it worked out they just like jumped on it,” Yamasaki said, adding that “that’s when the riot squad showed up.”

 

It is unclear who began firing, if it was the riot squad firing warning shots or if the rioters were the first to throw bottles, bricks, and other various objects at the riot squad, but soon after the two groups met, both sides began firing on each other, Yamasaki said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under News

El Camino College students graduate

Update: June 19 12:21 a.m. Correction. Two photos were added. Update: June 19 12:17 a.m. Two photo were added. Update: June 19 12:17 a.m. A sing...

Student Court decides to nullify presidential and vice presidential votes

The Student Court made an official ruling on the nullification of student government presidential votes on Sunday, May 27.“We urge the Associate...

EC encourages undocumented students to apply for financial aid

Areli Fernandez Perez was only four years old when her parents decided that she would have more opportunities in the United States than in Mexico. Ye...

Former El Camino student found stabbed in car on Crenshaw Boulevard

Several police agencies responded to a call regarding a bleeding male sitting in his car on Tuesday, May 22 on Crenshaw Boulevard.El Camino College Po...

Associated Student Organization left without a president after issues concerning violations and ineligibility

The Associated Student Organization (ASO) met to discuss a potential nullification of all votes for ASO president at their meeting today, Thursday, Ma...

Other stories filed under Videos

Graduates of El Camino College class of 2018

Update: June 18 2018 7:08p.m. The title was changed. The word "of" was added before the year "2018."   ...

Why you should join The Union

...

Campus Viewpoints: What types of art classes would you like to see at El Camino?

...

Inside El Camino’s Warrior Pantry

...

ASO candidate shares platform

...

The student news site of El Camino College
XXXTentacion LA Memorial turned into riot