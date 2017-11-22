Board of Trustees discuss Integrated Plan, athlete GPAs, and the Thanksgiving turkey giveaway

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Many topics were discussed at the Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, Nov. 20, where many EC representatives were present.

The meeting topics ranged from future educational plans for students to recent events that were successful at EC.

Cesar Jimenez and Scott Kushigemachi were the first presenters of the meeting who went into detail on the Integrated Plan that aims at helping students find more success at EC.

This program focuses on access, course completion, English second language and basic skills course completion, degree and certificate increase, transfer rates and all college and district wide initiatives, according to the 2017 to 2019 Integrated Plan draft.

The reports towards the end of the meeting from Academic Senate, Compton College, Board of Trustees and the president discussed existing topics and new information about EC.

President Dena Maloney discussed how the athletes of EC have higher GPA rates than those of non-athelete students at EC along with the statewide athletic GPA.

Board of Trustees president Kenneth A. Brown also discussed the EC football team and its victory at the Beach Bowl and success season wide.

Brown discussed how there was a turkey giveaway for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and how the giveaway was very successful and many people attended the event.

A common topic of discussion at the meeting was the importance of more registration for the winter session along with registration at EC in general.

Having more students register at EC benefits the college and the community.

“Please encourage your friends, neighbors, and family members to come register at El Camino,” Brown said.