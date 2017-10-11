The student news site of El Camino College

Cedars-Sinai visits campus for annual blood drive

By Emma DimaggioOctober 11, 2017

Tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 12, is the last day to participate in the annual Cedars-Sinai fall blood drive on campus.

The blood drive will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow, according to Davis Turk, 18, nursing major, who is a volunteer for the blood drive.

Turk said that around 200 people had donated blood on Wednesday, Oct. 11, the longest day they’ve been on campus for the event in their three day residence of the Student Activities Center.

“The whole process takes around 45 minutes,” Turk said. “We have walk-ins and appointments available for tomorrow.”

He thinks that it’s important for EC students and faculty to donate blood.

“Many people around the world don’t have proper supplementation,” Turk said. He added that a lot of people need blood to help assist with their recovery from different injuries.

To donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds, and have not traveled to an area with high malaria risk in the past 12 months, among other requirements.

More information on donating is available on the Cedars-Sinai website.

