Construction around campus hinders foot traffic

Signs indicate that pedestrians must take a detour around the Administration Building due to construction. Photo credit: Emma Dimaggio

As the fall semester began, students encountered several fencing structures obstructing walkways throughout the El Camino campus.

According to EC’s Facilities Director Thomas Brown, there are currently four construction projects underway, including a new Administration Building, gymnasium, service center, and pool surrounded by fencing.

“[The fencing] is for the safety and security of the students as well as the contractors,” Brown said.

The construction sites around campus began in 2002 as a part of ECC’s Facilities Plan. This plan, “established the long-range vision for campus development,” according to the Facilities Master Plan.

“We kind of outlined the sequencing of which buildings we would do and the time frames in which we would do them,” Brown said.

A majority of construction projects conducted at EC can take between 18 to 24 months, according to Brown.

“The demolition is going to take about six months and then as things are progressing (the demolition) will be completed early spring next year,” Brown said. “The new Administration Building should be beginning to be built probably April (or) May of next year and should be finished by the end of 2019.”

While the Facilities Master Plan is going according to schedule, some students have found the fencing to be unhelpful en route to classes.

“The construction in the front (of the Administration building) has made it really difficult for students like me who are picked up and dropped by parents,” Beenish Siddiqui, 19, business major, said. “There aren’t many places to get dropped and picked up from at El Camino. The construction makes it take longer to get to school because of the morning rush.”

Library staff member Jennifer Bailey could not attribute the Library’s recent traffic flow to the fencing surrounding the Administration Building but did feel it caused other difficulties.

“I’m not sure if it’s because of the fencing but I am sure it’s because it’s the beginning of the fall semester,” Bailey said. “It is an inconvenience when someone needs to get dropped off.”

Brown had advice for students finding it difficult to adjust to the fences around the campus.

“It’s kind of planning, and a lot of it really depends on the classes you’re taking and the sequence in which you’re taking them,” he said.

While many may see the undesirable aspects of the fencing around campus, Brown sees it as a way to enhance the school’s appearance.

“We believe that the college is trying to be proactive and really get the newest buildings and technology for students,” Brown said. “That’s what we’ve been working on for several years.”